TAYLOR, Richard "Joe"



Richard "Joe" Josiah Taylor, 87, of Atlanta, Georgia passed away Wednesday, January 19, 2022. He was born in Columbus, Georgia on July 8, 1934 to Edith Snelling Taylor and Josiah Seals Taylor.



Joe attended Wynnton Elementary School and graduated from Columbus High School in Columbus, Georgia in 1952. He attended college at the Georgia Institute of Technology, graduating in 1956 with a bachelor's degree in business administration. He was a member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity and the Georgia Tech Alumni Association.



Following his graduation from Georgia Tech, Joe remained in Atlanta, working for BellSouth for a short time before beginning a long, successful career in life insurance. After spending two years at the John Law General Agency for Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company, he then joined National Life of Vermont for 10 years until he became a personal producing general agent and broker for a number of leading life insurance companies. He was a life member of the Million Dollar Round Table and a member of Top of the Table for many years.



A life-long athlete, Joe was a two-time Georgia Golden Gloves boxing champion (1954 and 1955) and an avid golfer. He was a member of and Club Champion at Capital City Club in Atlanta; a founding member of the Carl E. Sanders Family YMCA at Buckhead; as well as a member of Atlanta Athletic Club in Atlanta; Ocean Forest Golf Club in Sea Island, Georgia; Sea Island Golf Club in St. Simons, Georgia; and Cullasaja Country Club in Highlands, North Carolina. He also loved the outdoors and could be found fishing in the lake on his farm in Cumming, Georgia or hunting quail and dove in season with friends.



Joe is survived by his two sons Rick (Margaret) and Steve (Lynn); his sister Patricia Taylor Southwell and brother Michael (Karen); four grandchildren Richard, Joe and Patrick Taylor and Brantley (Jack) Geraghty; his nephew Mike Worthington and nieces Kim Ridley and Beth Holman; his half-brother Joey Taylor; as well as his long-time companion Carolyn Forrester. He was predeceased by Elizabeth "Beth" Willingham Taylor, his wife of 49 years, and his grandson William Steven Taylor, Jr.



After a private burial, a reception will be held for family and friends at Capital City Club in Brookhaven, Georgia on January 28, 2022 from 4:30 PM to 6:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Shepherd Center, 2020 Peachtree Road NW, Atlanta, GA 30309, or the charity of your choice.



