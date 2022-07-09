TAYLOR, Miriam



Miriam Jane "Mimi" Modlin Taylor passed on July 6, 2022, after a valiant battle against leukemia. She was born on November 23, 1940, in Jamestown, North Carolina, to the late Lucy and Henry Modlin. She attended High Point College (now University) and the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, and was an avid Tar Heel fan throughout her life. After moving to Roswell in 1972, Mimi quickly became active in the community, serving as the president of the Roswell Newcomers' Club and the Roswell Woman's Club. She was also chair of the City of Roswell Library Committee. She taught English at the college level for over twenty-five years, initially at Southern Polytechnic State University and later at Chattahoochee Technical College. Throughout her career, she was known as a tough, but fair, instructor. She knew her grammar and was known by her family, friends, and acquaintances as the "go to" person for grammar questions. She was a long-time, faithful member of Roswell United Methodist Church, where she served in numerous leadership positions and sang in the Sanctuary Choir for over forty years. She also sang with the Michael O'Neal Singers for over twenty-five years. She loved her family, her friends, her church, and her music. Mimi was preceded in death by her parents and six siblings: Muriel June Modlin, Suzanne Modlin Lamm, Louise Modlin Bryan, Romulus Modlin, Philip Modlin, and Kay Modlin Hill. She is survived by her two children: Brent Taylor and Emily Taylor Samai and her husband, Cyrus; five grandchildren: Aly, Will, and Weston Taylor, and Isabel and Zach Samai; and numerous nieces and nephews. Her grandchildren loved their "Mimi" and will miss her greatly. A celebration of Mimi's life will be held at a later date in the sanctuary of Roswell United Methodist Church followed by inurnment in the RUMC Garden of Love and reception. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Roswell United Methodist Church Worship Arts Ministry.

