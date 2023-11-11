TAYLOR, Minnie



Minnie Esther Shopshire Taylor (July 6, 1940- November 7, 2023) was born in Atlanta, Georgia, on July 6, 1940, the second of six children to the late Reverend Dr. James N. Shopshire and Mrs. Esther Pickett Shopshire. She received her early education in Camden, South Carolina and graduated from Mather Academy, in 1958. After graduation, she attended Clark College, in Atlanta, GA, where she graduated with her Bachelor of Arts in Business Education; she later went on to graduate from Georgia State University with her Master of Business Education, in 1970, and Specialist in Education, in 1975. Minnie's career as a teacher of business education in the Atlanta Public Schools spanned the course of almost thirty years. She was always devoted to her students and colleagues alike.



Minnie transitioned to eternal rest on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. She leaves to honor her legacy: son, Bradley G. Taylor Sr. (Shannon); and daughter, Regina Crawford Goines. She is also survived by her nine grandchildren: Brianna C. Goines, Jordan D. Goines, Taylor C. Goines, Chanel C. Goines, Tiffany Taylor, Courtney Taylor, Bradley G. Taylor II (Chinelle), Elizabeth Taylor, and Aiden Taylor; six great-grandchildren; her brother, Reverend Dr. James M. Shopshire Sr. (Reverend Dr. Ramonia Lee Shopshire); her sisters: Dr. Addie Shopshire-Rolle and Renee Shopshire; her nieces and nephews: Stefanie Driver (Samuel), James M. Shopshire Jr., Anika Shopshire Johnson (Danin), Ekerin Shopshire Carpenter (Gary), Marcellus Shopshire Rolle (Angela Oncken-Rolle), Thaddeus E. Rolle (Erin), Chelle Shopshire, Dr. Matthew A. Shopshire, Anthony Shopshire; and her great-grandniece, Eloise Rolle. Minnie shared her time, love and life with Theresa Mackey.



Celebration of Life Service for Minnie S. Taylor will be held on Sunday, November 12, 2023, at 1:00 PM, at Murray Brothers Funeral Home. Family and friends please assemble in the chapel at 12:30 PM, on the day of service. Sunday, public viewing from 9:00 AM - 1:00 PM, at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd. SW, Atlanta, GA 30331, (404) 349-3000. www.mbfh.com.





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