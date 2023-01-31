TAYLOR, May Fair



May Fair Taylor, age 85, passed away peacefully, of natural causes on January 23, 2023 while residing at Balfour at Longmont in Longmont, CO. May Fair was born on June 30, 1937 in Ocala, FL, the daughter of Cora May and William Alva Murrell. She grew up in the home of her beloved grandfather, Louis Hinely Pillans (founder of Pillans & Smith Co.) in Ocala, FL. After graduating from Ocala High School in 1955, May Fair attended Stephens College in Columbia, MO, graduating with an Associate of Arts degree in 1957. May Fair completed her college education at Rollins College in Winter Park, FL, graduating with a Bachelor of Science (with Honors) in Businesss Administration and Marketing in 1980. She went on to have a long and productive career at Equifax, Inc. in Atlanta, GA, and was recognized frequently for her contributions to the success of the company. In her retirement, May Fair moved to her much treasured lake house on the shore of Lake Weir in Ocklawaha, FL. A talented musician, May Fair studied piano and voice in her early college career at Stephens College, giving recitals and participating in numerous college productions. She enjoyed singing in church choirs, often as a featured soloist, throughout her adult life. May Fair was a 6th generation Floridian and proud member of the Florida Pioneer Society. Her ancestor John Christopher Pillans settled in the territory of Florida (Madison County) in 1830. A loving mother, grandmother, family member and friend May Fair always celebrated the lives and accomplishments of her family and friends...especially her grandchildren! She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Shane Taylor Kelly and Alex Carter Kelly; her son and daughter-in-law, Rick Taylor and Mary Jane Wallis Taylor; her grandson, Jordan Gould Taylor; her granddaughter, Julia Jansen Taylor and husband, Peter Merkx; and great-grandson, Wilson Gould Taylor-Merkx. A Funeral Service will be held at First Presbyterian Church, 511 SE 3rd Street, Ocala, FL 34471, on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at 10:00 AM. Memorials may be made to the Save Lake Weir Association at savelakeweir.com or P.O. Box 374, Weirsdale, FL 32195.

