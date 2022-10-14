ajc logo
Taylor, Mary

TAYLOR, Mary

Celebration of Life Service for Mrs. Mary L. Taylor, of Atlanta, GA, will be Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 11:00AM; Greater Ephesus Missionary Baptist Church, 50 Cleveland Ave. SW, Atlanta, GA 30315. Rev. Dr. M. Davis, Pastor. Interment will be Monday, October 17, 2022 at 11:00 AM; Westview Cemetery. A public viewing will be one hour prior to service. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel, 404-758-1731




