TAYLOR, Marion Joe



Marion Joe Taylor passed away Saturday December 12, 2020. He was born March 7, 1930 in Lancaster SC to Marion Augustus Taylor and Annie Mills Taylor. He graduated from Lancaster High and then joined the Air Force In 1948. After a nine-year career, he went to work for Union Carbide where he spent over 20 years starting in sales and ending up as regional sales manager for the southeast. He then started his first company MJ Taylor chemical company in 1975. He ran that successfully until selling in 1998. He then "flunked retirement" in 2000. He then started TayChem Industries and remained involved until his death. He lived in Atlanta over 50 years but came back to his hometown in 2015. He started the LGSS that he also co-founded a similar program in Atlanta. His hobbies were golf and just talking to people and connecting them with other people. He never met a stranger. He was a member of Peachtree Presbyterian church in Atlanta and Calvary Baptist church in Lancaster. He was preceded in death by his sons Donnie, Dennis, and Drew Taylor his grandson Daniel Edison his wife Jane Taylor and his brother Jim Taylor. He is survived by his son David (Jolene) daughter Denise Eidson (John) and daughter in law Bonnie (Drew) 13 grandchildren many nephews and nieces and so many friends. He will be missed by his family and friends and anyone who knew him. He will be cremated and interred at Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs. A memorial will be held later. In lieu of flowers, a donation in his name can be made to LGSS, Calvary Baptist Lancaster SC or to your favorite charity.



