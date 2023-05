TAYLOR, Linda B.



It is with heavy heart that friends, and her cousin, Terry Lamie, announce the passing of Linda B. Taylor on April 2, 2023. Linda will be remembered as smart, funny, generous and someone who truly loved to travel. She is survived by her cousins and many friends. Graveside service will be at Milton Fields on May 27, 2023 at 2 PM, 1150 Birmingham Rd., Milton, GA 30004.