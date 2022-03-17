Taylor, Lillie

TAYLOR (FAIRE), Lillie Myrtle



Mother Lillie Myrtle Faire Taylor, age 86 of Atlanta, GA; passed away on Tuesday, March 8, 2022; wife of Bishop James C. Taylor, Sr., mother of Elder James C. Taylor, Jr. (Catherine). A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, March 19, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Bethlehem Church of God-Holiness, 858 M.L. King Jr. Dr. SW, Atlanta, GA. Services will be live streamed. Visitation Friday, March 18, 2022 from 12-6 PM at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd., SW,



