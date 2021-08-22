Taylor, Joe

TAYLOR, Jr., Joe Wiley



Passed August 16, 2021, at home and at peace. He was born June 4, 1943, in Atlanta, GA. He is a great sharer of the gospel of Jesus Christ, encouraging everyone he came in contact with to make sure of their relationship with God. He is a member of Relate Church, Byram MS.



Joe began his work career as a milkman in Atlanta. He then began delivering Little Debbie Snack Cakes. Given the opportunity to own his route, he relocated his family to Vicksburg, MS finally settling in Clinton, MS. After Little Debbie, he operated a family restaurant, but returned to the grocery business as a sales associate for SuperValu. After many years working as a food broker, he retired from the grocery industry. In later years, Joe worked as a transporter at the Baptist Hospital where he was able to pray with patients as he carried them throughout the hospital. These were the best of days for him as he was able to share his testimony of the goodness and faithfulness of God. He was also able to track his steps and shared those steps as encouragement to any who would listen.



He is predeceased in death by his father, Joe Wiley Taylor, Sr, and his mother, Lillian Wood Gresham. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Nancy Johnson Taylor; his daughter Darleen Taylor Dozier and her husband, Eric; his son James David Taylor and his wife, Trish; and his son Danny Robert Taylor and his wife, Beth. He is also survived by grandchildren, Kristin Nicole Tyus and her husband Jimmy, Karli Allison Blakely, Danny Matthew Taylor, Airman First Class Brianna Nicole Taylor, Ethan Gabriel Taylor, Kaitlyn Erica Dozier, Caleb Michael Taylor, Kara Elizabeth Dozier, Micah Jonathan Taylor, and Joshua David Taylor. Two great-grandchildren brought joy to his heart, Swayzee Karcynn Blakely, and Noah William Tyus. He was loved by all and will be greatly missed.



Visitation will be Wednesday, August 25 at Lakewood Funeral Home in Clinton 9 AM-11 AM with service to follow in the chapel. Friday, August 27, visitation will be 9 AM-10 AM at Southern Cremations and Funerals in Fairburn, GA with graveside services and interment at Holly Hill Memorial Park, Fairburn, GA.

