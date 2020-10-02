

TAYLOR, Janice





Janice Taylor of Memphis, TN, passed away on September 23, 2020, in her home in Atlanta at the age of 66. She is survived by her husband of nearly 40 years, 7 children, 12 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren as well as her spiritual family at the churches of Christ at Bouldercrest and East Point. A memorial service will be held at Gus Thornhill's Funeral Home on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at 3 PM.

