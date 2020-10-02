X

Taylor, Janice

File photo

Credit: File

Credit: File

Obituaries | 1 hour ago


TAYLOR, Janice


Janice Taylor of Memphis, TN, passed away on September 23, 2020, in her home in Atlanta at the age of 66. She is survived by her husband of nearly 40 years, 7 children, 12 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren as well as her spiritual family at the churches of Christ at Bouldercrest and East Point. A memorial service will be held at Gus Thornhill's Funeral Home on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at 3 PM.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Gus Thornhill's Funeral Home

1315 Gus Thornhill Jr. Dr.

East Point, GA

30344

https://www.gusthornhillsfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.