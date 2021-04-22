Taylor, Helen

TAYLOR (PIERCE), Helen



Helen Pierce Taylor, 96, of Dawsonville, GA , passed away on Saturday April 10, 2021.



She was born to the late Charles B. and Jewel James Pierce Kitchens in Eton, Murray County, GA on July 1, 1924. Helen graduated from Murray County High School, North Georgia College and Georgia State University. In 1948 she married William Morris Taylor and with husband in the U. S. Army, lived in various places, including New York, Kansas, Germany and Georgia. She also worked in Fort Myer, Virginia during World War II. Helen was a teacher in Murray County Georgia and Atlanta public schools for 25 years, retiring in 1980. After living in metro Atlanta 23 years she and Morris retired in 1982 and moved to Dawsonville, (Morris's hometown). A lifelong Methodist, Helen was active in both Grace UMC in Atlanta and Bethel UMC in Dawsonville. She was a member of many civic organizations in Dawson County where she served as a past president of the Dawson County Woman's Club, founding member of the Historical and Genealogical Society, ambassador for the Chamber of Commerce, charter member and board of directors for the Arts Council, Senior Center Advisory Council where she also delivered Meals On Wheels for 14 years, past president of Bethel UMW, Retired Educators Association, Friends of Library where she served on the Regional Library Advisory Council, AARP, United Way Board, and columnist for the local newspapers. Helen had also been honored as a STAR teach in the state of Georgia, NGCSU Distinguished Alumnus and others. She was also preceded in death by her husband, William Morris Taylor; son, Anthony "Tony" Taylor; stepfather, H. C. Kitchens; stepbrothers, J. Paul Kitchens, Robert M. Kitchens; sisters in law, Maxine Holtzclaw, Wilda Bailey; aunts, Opal Burnside, and Sue Reed.



Surviving are her granddaughter, Jillian Taylor, Toccoa; brother and sisters in law, James R. and Jeannene Pierce, Dahlonega, Nancy Kitchens, Dahlonega, Erva Pirkle, Lawrenceville; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives.



A memorial service will be held Saturday April 24, 2021 at 11 o'clock at the Bethel United Methodist Church. Dr. David Sanders and Rev. Eddie Herring will officiate.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Bethel United Methodist Church Building Fund, 100 Lumpkin Campground Road South, Dawsonville, GA 30534, or to the University of North Georgia Foundation, Inc., P. O. Box 1599, Dahlonega, GA 30533.



