Obituaries

Taylor, Elouise

File photo
File photo
Nov 12, 2023

TAYLOR, Elouise

Age 46, of Stonecrest, GA, passed away on November 5, 2023. Services are pending. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, Decatur.

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur

4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., South Dekalb

Decatur, GA

30034

https://www.levettfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

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