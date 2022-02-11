Hamburger icon
TAYLOR, Beverly

Beverly Ann Taylor, of Rock Hill, South Carolina, passed away Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at the age of 85. Mrs. Taylor was an avid reader and enjoyed collecting books and traveling in her spare time. She loved her family dearly and will be missed by all. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Oscar Taylor; parents, Henry and Mary Rivers.

Survivors include her son, Jeff Taylor (Allison); daughter-in-law, Maria Taylor; grandchildren, Sarah Gibson, Jessica Taylor, Olivia Taylor, Kelly Taylor, Christina Taylor, William Taylor, Owen Taylor; sister, Ellen Dudik; brother, Al Rivers. A Funeral Service for Mrs. Taylor will be held Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 11:00 AM, at the Chapel of Caldwell & Cowan, 1215 Access Road, in Covington, and interment in Melwood Cemetery, in Stone Mountain. Friends are invited to visit with the family at the funeral home, 9:00 – 11:00 AM.

Governor Brian Kemp's latest executive order has eliminated restrictions on large gatherings; however, CDC guidelines recommend social distancing (6 feet apart) and wearing of masks while in public. Caldwell & Cowan Funeral Home requests that you observe these recommendations while in our funeral home attending visitations and/or services.

www.caldwellandcowan.com to place online condolences.

Funeral Home Information

Access Road Location - Covington

1215 Access Road

Covington, GA

30014

