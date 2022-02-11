TAYLOR, Beverly



Beverly Ann Taylor, of Rock Hill, South Carolina, passed away Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at the age of 85. Mrs. Taylor was an avid reader and enjoyed collecting books and traveling in her spare time. She loved her family dearly and will be missed by all. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Oscar Taylor; parents, Henry and Mary Rivers.



Survivors include her son, Jeff Taylor (Allison); daughter-in-law, Maria Taylor; grandchildren, Sarah Gibson, Jessica Taylor, Olivia Taylor, Kelly Taylor, Christina Taylor, William Taylor, Owen Taylor; sister, Ellen Dudik; brother, Al Rivers. A Funeral Service for Mrs. Taylor will be held Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 11:00 AM, at the Chapel of Caldwell & Cowan, 1215 Access Road, in Covington, and interment in Melwood Cemetery, in Stone Mountain. Friends are invited to visit with the family at the funeral home, 9:00 – 11:00 AM.



