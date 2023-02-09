TAYLOR, Betty
Betty Lucille Taylor passed away Saturday February 4, 2023. She was born May 13, 1941 in Glenwood, GA to Earnesteen and Wilburn McDaniel. Betty spent her life loving her family, friends, and the Lord. Memorial Services will held on Friday, February 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM in the Chapel of A.S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home.
Funeral Home Information
Turner & Sons Funeral Home
2773 North Decatur Road
Decatur, GA
30031
https://www.asturner.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral
