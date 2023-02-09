TAYLOR, Betty



Betty Lucille Taylor passed away Saturday February 4, 2023. She was born May 13, 1941 in Glenwood, GA to Earnesteen and Wilburn McDaniel. Betty spent her life loving her family, friends, and the Lord. Memorial Services will held on Friday, February 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM in the Chapel of A.S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home.



