Taylor, Anita

Obituaries
2 hours ago

Mrs. Anita C. Taylor, age 90, of Jonesboro passed away July 9, 2022. Mrs. Taylor was a member of First Baptist Church of Jonesboro. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Benjamin Allen Taylor, Sr. She is survived by her children: Steven (Sara) Taylor of Hampton, Dr. Benjamin "Allen" (Laurie) Taylor, Jr. of McDonough, Gregory "Clay" Taylor of McDonough, and Ronnie K. (Michele) Taylor of McDonough; grandchildren: Dr. Ben (Kelly) Taylor, Keri Haire, Caylin (Zack) Gilbert, David (Claire) DeCesare, Matt Taylor, Greg Taylor, Macy (Chad) Harless, Tiffany (Dusty) McCulley, and Meagan Taylor; great-grandchildren: Amelia Gilbert, Ivy McCulley, and Harlee Haire. A graveside service will be held at 11 AM, Friday, July 15, 2022 at Sherwood Memorial Park with Rev. Allen Davis officiating. The family will receive friends from 6-8 PM, Thursday, July 14, 2022 at Ford-Stewart Funeral Home. Ford-Stewart Funeral Home, Inc., Jonesboro/Stockbridge 770-210-2700. www.fordstewartfuneralhome.com

Funeral Home Information

FORD STEWART FUNERAL HOME INC - JONESBORO

2047 HIGHWAY 138

Jonesboro, GA

30236

