TAULMAN, Susan



Susan, or Susie as she was known by her friends and family, passed away of natural causes at her home at Manor Lake in East Ellijay, Georgia on May 11, 2023.



A lifelong resident of Atlanta, Susie enjoyed needle-pointing, knitting and was an accomplished bridge player. She delighted in researching and archiving the family's ancestry with occasional updates in the family Bible.



Susie attended the Lovett School and later St. Margaret's in Tappahannock, Virginia. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church where she was christened as a child. She worked at The Taulman Company doing administrative work and later enjoyed volunteering in the gift shop at Shepherd Spinal Center. People who worked with her always commented on her dedication, good attitude and sweet spirit.



Susie suffered with difficult physical limitations, primarily a condition which compromised her lymphatic system causing her mobility issues. Susie was a fixture in Buckhead, pushing her cart up and down Peachtree Street. She made friends with the regulars at Second Ponce gym, Publix, and later at Disco Kroger and Starbucks. Her sunny disposition and big smile warmed the hearts of all who met her.



She was attentive and generous to her many nephews and nieces. Christmas was especially a highlight, as she loaded the Amazon sleigh with many gifts for them and their children.



Susie never complained about her many struggles, but learned self-acceptance and made the best of it. Her child-like spirit was refreshing and the sweetness in her heart could not be ignored. Susie's family grieves her loss but celebrates her arrival in heaven – now free from pain and able to join a troupe of tap-dancing angels.



Susie was preceded in death by sister, Marian Lee Taulman.



Survived by her sisters, Kathy Taulman Vaughan of West Palm Beach, Florida, and Patty Taulman Wills of Ellijay, Georgia; nephews, Robert Bruce Logue, Jr., John Taulman Wills, Wesley Clark Wills, Bryan Wilson West; and nieces, Lisa Logue Morgan, Laura Donahue Moreno, and Helen Wills King.



A private family service is planned for later this summer. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.loganfuneralhome.com. Logan Funeral Home & Chapel in charge of arrangements.

