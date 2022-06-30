TATUM, Sabrina



Sabrina Marie Allen Tatum, 66, passed on peacefully on June 5, 2022, following a brief illness. Born in Athens, Georgia and formerly residing in Dunwoody, Georgia and Gainesville, Georgia, she attended North Georgia College and State University. She is survived by her daughters, Kristina Tatum Wiegand (Brad) of Gainesville and Samantha Tatum of Orlando, Florida; her mother, Margaret H. Allen of Monroe, Georgia; sister, Kimberly Allen Smith, Cumming, Georgia; brother, John Charles Allen, Chamblee, Georgia; stepmother, Christina A. Allen, St. Simons, Georgia; aunts, Frances Jayne Allen Irminger, Atlanta, Georgia, and Mary Charles Allen Cleere, Rabun Gap, Georgia. She was preceded in death by her father Dr. William D. Allen of Atlanta and St. Simons Island, Georgia.



Family will conduct celebrations of Sabrina's life at a memorial service on August 9 at 1:30 PM at St. Michael Catholic Church located in Gainesville, Georgia with interment of her ashes alongside her father at Christ Church St. Simons Island on the Georgia coast.

