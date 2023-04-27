X

Tate, Mae

TATE, Mae

Celebration of Life Services for Mrs. Mae Nell Clark Tate will be held Saturday, April 29, 2023, 11 AM at Cathedral of Faith C.O.G.I.C., 1137 Avon Avenue, Atlanta, GA 30310. Interment Monday, May 1, 2023 at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Visitation TODAY Thursday, April 26, 2023 from 12 Noon-8 PM at Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., Decatur, GA., 30034. 404-241-5656. Please visit our website to extend condolences. www.levettfuneralhome.com.

Funeral Home Information

South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur

4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., South Dekalb

Decatur, GA

30034

https://www.levettfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

