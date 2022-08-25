ajc logo
Tasman, Marilyn

File photo

File photo

Obituaries
2 hours ago

TASMAN, Marilyn

Marilyn Tasman, age 92, of Atlanta and formerly of Cleveland, TN died peacefully on August 20, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband, Herb Tasman. She is survived by her children, Stuart Tasman (Mary), Mark Tasman (Keri), Richard Tasman (Cathy), and Susan Davis; brother, James Mazarin (Lucille); nine grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. Graveside service will be held 11:00 AM, Friday, August 26, 2022 at Arlington Memorial Park. Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999

