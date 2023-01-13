TARVER, Georgia Lee



Of Stone Mountain, Georgia, passed away peacefully on January 5, 2023. The Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, January 14th at 11:00AM at Clarkston First Baptist Church. A visitation will be held Friday, January 13th from Noon until 7:00PM at Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home South DeKalb Chapel; Burial will be at Hillandale Memorial Gardens.

