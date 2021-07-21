TARLTON, Harriet



Harriet Lee Cooper Tarlton was born on July 23, 1939 to Harry Tarpley Cooper and Grace Killingsworth Cooper. She graduated from Sylvan High School in Atlanta, GA. and attended Huntingdon College in Montgomery, Alabama. In 1962, she met Charlie Tarlton when he came to watch her play in a softball game. They married in 1963, had two children, LeeAnn and Chuck, and settled in Roswell, GA.



Harriet and Charlie bought one of the first few houses in a large subdivision called Brookfield West. Over the next 40 years, Harriet made friends and welcomed countless neighbors with her famous pound cakes.



She was very active in tennis, bridge groups, Red Hat ladies' club, book clubs and many other aspects of the neighborhood. She was Chuck and LeeAnn's biggest fan beginning with the early days of youth sporting events all the way up through college competitions - she rarely missed a match or game.



When her children were older, Harriet began a job at Kimberly-Clark Corporation in Roswell, GA. Although she had not worked in several years, she jumped into the challenge, learned new skills and made many friends as she advanced within the company.



In 1999, her career was cut short when she was diagnosed with a non-malignant brain tumor. She faced the surgery and long recovery with her usually spunkiness and eventually made a full recovery. After regretfully retiring from Kimberly-Clark, she threw herself into her third career - Grandmother.



Being a grandmother was where "Tia" really excelled. It is an understatement to say she was active in her grandchildren's lives. She was present when all 6 of them were born and continued to be active in their lives until she was not able. Harriet and Charlie attended thousands of soccer, basketball, roller hockey, and football games, 11 years of tennis matches at the Lovett School, jazz performances all over the state and many plays and recitals. They hosted Grandparent Santa dinner parties every year for their grandkids which were a highlight of the holiday season.



Harriet is survived by her husband of 58 years, Charles M. Tarlton, Jr.; son Chuck Tarlton (Laurie) and daughter LeeAnn Muller (Walter); six grandchildren Charlotte Muller, Walt Muller, GraceAnne Muller, Genevieve Tarlton, Laura Grace Tarlton and Marilee Tarlton; brother Doug Cooper (Pat), sister Katie Lancey (Cliff) and several much-loved nieces and nephews.



A celebration of life will be held at Roswell Funeral Home on July 25th at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Alzheimer's Association.



