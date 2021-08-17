Taratoot, Amy Lee

TARATOOT (BLUMBERG), Amy Lee



Amy Lee Blumberg Taratoot age 96, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, August 16, 2021 surrounded by her loving family. Amy was born on April 17, 1925 in Atlanta, Georgia to Rueben and Alice Lavansky Blumberg. Amy married Louis Taratoot on February 16, 1945. Together they had three sons, Jimmy, Dan, and Kim. Amy's greatest joy in life was spending time with her beloved siblings and being surrounded by her adoring children, grandchildren, and extended family. Amy loved and celebrated each and every one of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren unconditionally. She was happiest when the family was together.



Amy and her two sisters, "Sis" and "Honey", had an undeniable bond. They were inseparable—enjoying painting, sculpting, backgammon and travel—or just laughing for hours at a time, cocktails in hand. The three sisters were known to dance and sing on the spur of the moment. Frank Sinatra's "My Way" and "Once in Love with Amy" were two of Amy's favorite tunes.



Always interested in everyone's life, Amy asked a million questions, thought carefully about what you said, and was known to call you a day or two later with a suggestion … or two.



An artist through and through, Amy was an accomplished painter, sculptor, decorator, and entertainer. Her ageless beauty, her classic and timeless style, and her affinity for hats and scarves were admired by everyone she encountered. She was beautiful inside and out.



Amy is survived by her dear brother, Bobby Blumberg; sons - Jimmy (Pat), Dan, and Kim; her grandchildren—Cori (Crystal), Kevin, Lauren (David), Jamie (Chad), Jason, Brandon, and Grant; the six great-grandchildren—Selena, Olin, May, Maddox, Cove, and Margaret. She was adored by her devoted nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Louis, her sisters Carol "Honey" Blumberg Hurvitz; Roz "Sis" Blumberg Sandler; her brother, Jerry Blumberg (who died in combat in 1945 during World War II); and her daughter-in-law, Jan.



The family would like to thank all her wonderful caregivers, but especially her close friend, Mrs. Regenia Bowen, for her devotion to and love for Amy.



There will be a graveside service TODAY, Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at 11:30 AM at Arlington Memorial Park with Rabbi Ron Segal of Temple Sinai officiating. The service may also be viewed virtually at https://vimeo.com/587984509. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to Temple Sinai, 5645 Dupree Drive, NW, Sandy Springs, GA 30327 or Amy Lee Blumberg Taratoot Graveside Service on Vimeo, vimeo.com.



