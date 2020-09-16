TANNER, Ronald Preston "Ron" Ronald "Ron" Preston Tanner, 76, passed away at his home in Suwanee, GA on September 13th, 2020 after a long battle with Lewy Body dementia. He was born on February 4th, 1944 in Auburn, Georgia. He grew up there and graduated from Winder Barrow High School before attending Middle Georgia College. One of Ron's passions in life was flying airplanes. That passion landed him a job as a pilot for the state of Georgia for 27 years, as well as the opportunity to fly five different Georgia Governors. Other than flying, Ron's passion was the Georgia Bulldogs Football Team. Ron never missed an opportunity to watch a game whether it be from his favorite recliner or amongst the fans in Sandford Stadium. Ron loved and was deeply loved by his family and friends. He was a people person and never met a stranger. He was a great friend, doting father, husband, and grandfather. He led an active life full of travel alongside his wife, family, and friends. Of these travels, his favorites were family beach trips where he got to experience his love for horseshoe and poker games with some of his favorite people. Ron was preceded in death by his parents Mid and Dessie Tanner, his brother, William Tanner, and his daughter Tania Tanner. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Jill Tanner, his beloved granddaughter, Alexis Grupp, his sister-in-law, Sharon Tanner, brother and sister-in-law, Ted and Linda Eley, brothers-in-law Jack Newton and Tim Janosa, nieces Stephanie (Kevin) Brown, Susan (Paul) Smith, Ashley (Matt) Stirewalt, Paige (Chad) Owens, and Kim (Bobby) Crowe. He will be greatly missed. A graveside service will be held Friday, September 18, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Oconee Memorial Park, 2370 Highway 53, Watkinsville, GA with Rev. Becky Brannon officiating. The family requests everyone wear a mask and comply with social distancing and refrain from hugging and hand shaking. There will be no public visitation at the funeral home. To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com. Arrangements By: Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford, GA, (770) 932-1133.





