TANNER, Mamie
Age 88, of Ellenwood, GA, passed November 17, 2023. Funeral Service Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 12 PM; Church of Christ at Atlanta Airport Area. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel, Atlanta.
Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com
TANNER, Mamie
Age 88, of Ellenwood, GA, passed November 17, 2023. Funeral Service Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 12 PM; Church of Christ at Atlanta Airport Area. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel, Atlanta.
Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd
Atlanta, GA
30310
https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral