Tanner, Leila

Leila Marian Tanner was born on October 20, 1951 and died peacefully at home with family by her side on Memorial Day, May 29, 2023. She was preceded in death by her parents, Margaret Sumner Tanner and Grover Herman Tanner, her brother-in-law, Joel Weiss, her nephew, Greg Channell, and grandparents, Dr. and Mrs. Gordon Sumner and Mr. and Mrs. William T. Tanner. She is survived by her siblings: Rachel Tanner Bronnum (Dwight), William G. Tanner (Cynthia), Peggy Tanner Weiss, Nancy Tanner Sloss (Russ), Emily Tanner (Oliver Byrd), Susan Tanner (Marek Bugajski). Marian is survived by nieces and nephews: Beth Stern (Roger), Peter Bronnum (Rebecca), Louise Tanner Tarbutton (Charles), Gordon Tanner (Anna), Ben Weiss (Audra), Angie Weiss (Daniel), Julie O'Sullivan, Lindsay Watson (Brad), Eric Hosford, Micah Hosford; Josh Marett, and many great-nieces and nephews: Sydney, Max, and Christopher Stern, Tanner and Maggie Bronnum, Alex, Gillian, and Laura Gracey; Will and Katie Tanner, Madelyn and Braden Weiss, Melanie, Charlotte, and Sumner Watson; as well as many cousins. Marian was joyful, outgoing, and friendly to all she met, including her thoughtful neighbors and Sunday School friends. Marian's passions were Lawrenceville First Methodist Church, Hi-Hope Center and Georgia Bulldogs, Before her illness, she never missed a church service or a day of work at Hi-Hope, which she joyfully attended for over fifty years. She was devoted to the University of Georgia Bulldog team; she knew and recited all their scores and statistics. Marian enjoyed beach trips with her siblings and especially a pilgrimage to the Buddy Holly Museum in Lubbock, Texas. Although Marian had developmental challenges from birth and many health problems, she never complained and was always eager to schedule family gatherings. She will be deeply missed. Marian's family wants to especially thank loving caretakers Ann Clark, Lulu Jaramillo, Faythe Lundebo, Judy Nickoson, and Ruth Wells. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Tom M. Wages Lawrenceville Chapel. A funeral service to honor and celebrate the life of Leila Marian Tanner will be held on Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM at Lawrenceville First United Methodist Church with Rev. Dr. Adam Hilderbandt, Senior Pastor Officiating. Interment to follow at Shadowlawn Cemetery. Those desiring may make memorial gifts to Hi-Hope Service Center, 882 Hi-Hope Road Lawrenceville, GA 30043 or Lawrenceville First UMC, 395 W. Crogan Street, Lawrenceville, GA 30046. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, 120 Scenic Hwy., Lawrenceville, GA 30046 (770-963-2411), have been entrusted with the arrangements.



