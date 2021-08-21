Tanner, Howard

TANNER, Jr., Howard



Howard Louis Tanner, Jr., "Brother", passed away at the age of 81, in Washington, North Carolina.



Howard was the son of Howard Louis Tanner, Sr., and Peggy Little Tanner, born at Crawford Long Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia. He was raised in Brookhaven, Georgia, and was well known as a friendly and adventurous child, he attended Brookhaven United Methodist Church throughout his young life. He graduated from Chamblee High School, and it was there he met the love of his life, Carol Jean McCall. They married after high school and were blessed with four children and 63 loving years together. After marrying, Howard joined the United States Navy serving his country as an Aircraft Electrician. Throughout his 22 years of service, he and his family lived in various states, where he always found new friends, adventures, and experiences. He retired from the Navy in 1978 as a Chief Petty Officer. He found his home in Washington, North Carolina where he worked in sales before fully retiring. Howard was a man who loved the Lord and his family. He was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He loved people and never met a stranger, generous and a mentor to all. He was a true adventurer, living life to the fullest. A bird lover and lover of the outdoors he was an avid sportsman, he loved archery, fishing, and hunting, and had saltwater in his veins. He was fun loving and competitive by nature, he loved playing golf, poker and was a champion at Croquet and Badminton. He was a man full of love, strength, faith, and integrity.



Howard was preceded in death by his parents, and sisters Carolyn Tanner and Debbie Atkinson. He is survived by his loving wife Carol Tanner, sister Beverly Hendon, children Howard Tanner, III, (Jana), Karen Bright, Susan Poore and Donna Flake; grandchildren Aaron Tanner, Jared Tanner (Liz), Andrew Tanner, Allison Hardy (Scott), Tanner Bright (Rachael), Sarah Poore, Hannah Beurkens (Matt), and David Flake; great-grandchildren Samuel, Henry, Carter, and Cash.



He was loved by many and will be deeply missed. Micah 6:8, Act justly, love mercy, walk humbly. This is who he was.



A memorial service will be planned and held at a future date. He will be interred at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, Georgia. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.paulfuneralhome.com.



Paul Funeral Home & Crematory of Washington is honored to serve the Tanner family.

