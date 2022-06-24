TANNER, Christopher Lee



Chris went to be with his Dad, Granny and Grandad in heaven on June 20, 2022. He was born on June 5, 1970 to William Lee and Deborah Ann Tanner. He graduated from Pebblebrook High School in 1988 and went on to attend West Georgia College. After leaving West Georgia, he began a career as a Service Technician for vending equipment and worked for Coca-Cola, PepsiCo and Aramark. He was recognized as one of the best service technicians in Metro Atlanta and was given Employee of the Year while working at Pepsi.



Chris loved sports, NASCAR, his family, his dogs and his friends. He could light up a room with his smile and wonderful laugh and he was loved and supported by everyone who knew him.



Chris was predeceased by his Dad, William Tanner; his grandparents, (Grandad) and Shirley Spann (Granny), all of Cedartown, GA. He is survived by his mother, Debbie Tanner and his stepfather, Andy Ward of Big Canoe, GA. He was an only child, but his aunts and uncles were like his brothers and sisters who were always there for each other and loved and supported him: Gina Garmon of Hiram, GA; Miki Baldree of Bowden, GA; Libby Cox of Cedartown, GA; and Barry Spann of Mableton, GA.



Chris will be forever loved and missed by his family and friends.



Graveside Services will be held Sunday 11:00 AM at Northview Cemetery, Cedartown with Rev. Alan Burns officiating.



The family will receive friends for visitation Saturday from 4:00-8:00 PM at Davis-Struempf Funeral Home, Austell.



