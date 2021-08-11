Tannehill, Ashley

ajc logo
Ashley LaVerne Tannehill

October 1, 1988 -

August 11, 2020



Acknowledgement and 1st Anniversary

in Eternity



In loving memory of Ashley Tannehill whose 1st anniversary occurs on August 11,2021.


There are not enough words to fully express our heartfelt thanks for the abundance of prayers, acts of sympathy, love and concern given to us during the loss of our beloved Ashley. A sincere thank you to our kind neighbors, relatives, friends, Grady H.S. Class of 2006, and members of Ben Hill UM Church. Also a sincere thank you to Ashley's A.K.A. line sisters, 63 P.R.O.D.I.G.Y., Alpha Chapter of Howard University, and other Howard Alumni. Ashley is unceasingly missed and always remembered by her family and loved ones.

