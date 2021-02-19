Talton, Catherine

TALTON (WELBRON), Catherine



Catherine Welbron Talton, age 98, entered into the presence of her Savior on February 15, 2021. She gave her life to Jesus as a young girl at Rehoboth Baptist Church and was baptized in the creek on Frazier Road. Catherine was a life long resident of the Pea Ridge community, telling stories of her childhood picking cotton on their farm and her grannie always having extra food to give the hobos who hopped off the train into their yard at the trestle on Pangborn Road. She was a lovely and gracious southern lady who always put others first. She was preceded in death by her husband J. E. Talton of Decatur and had retired after 33 years of service in the Belk Credit Office. Her family was the number one priority: two daughters, Linda Heaton of Tucker, GA and Susan Tante of Stone Mountain, GA. Her pride and joy were her five grandchildren: Chuck Barnes of Eatonton, GA; James Barnes of Suwannee, GA; Kimberly Klein of Brandon, FL; Tommy Heaton of Johns Creek, GA; Jennifer Heaton of Decatur, GA and her twelve great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren. A graveside service will be held Saturday, February 20, 2021 at 3:00 PM at Floral Hills Memory Garden. Arrangements handled by A.S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home.

