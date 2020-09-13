TALLEY, William Dr. William S. Talley, age 89, passed away September 11, 2020. He was a dedicated member of St. James United Methodist Church. Dr. Talley is survived by his wife, Carolyn Talley, son Stephen Talley, step-son Timothy Stowe, sister Betty Jean Rowston, nieces Gillis Pippen and Leslie Carroll, and nephew Joe Rowston. Dr. Talley was born in Nashville, TN, graduated from Emory University with a BS in 1952 and received his MD from in 1956. After graduating from medical school, Dr. Talley served as a Captain and Flight Surgeon in the US Air Force for two years. He studied at Tulane University and became a Fellow in the American Academy of Pediatrics. He privately practiced pediatrics in Alabama from 1961 1965. Dr. Talley received his MPH from the University of California in 1966. He served as Clinical Director for the Georgia Retardation Center in Atlanta from 1969 to 1996. A graveside service will be held at Arlington Memorial Park, Sandy Springs, Noon on Monday, September 14. Arrangements by Fischer Funeral Care: 678-514-1000. Sign online guestbook at fischerfuneralcare.com.

