Talley, Karen

Obituaries
1 hour ago
X

TALLEY, Karen H.

Karen H. Talley, 72, wife of 33 years to Larry Talley, died on Thursday, August 3, 2023. She went home to be with her Lord and Savior after battling Breast Cancer. Karen was raised in the Dublin, GA area by her late mother, Eudelle Dunn and was preceded in death by her two siblings, David Hillyer and Kathy Hillyer Courson. She graduated from the University of South Carolina with a degree in Nursing and worked as a Registered Nurse, retiring in 1990. She was also very involved in the Georgia Club's Women's Bible Study group. She is survived by her husband, Larry; and two children, Kristin Talley Richards (husband, Matt Richards) and Larry Talley. A memorial service celebrating Karen's Life will be held on Thursday, August 10, 2023 at 2 PM, at Lord and Stephens West Chapel. The family will receive friends and family following the celebration of life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, WEST, Watkinsville is in charge of arrangements, www.lordandstephens.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - West

1211 Jimmy Daniel Road

Watkinsville, GA

30677

https://www.lordandstephens.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

