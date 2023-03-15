Tallent, Ruby

TALLENT (DEHART), Ruby



Ruby Jean Tallent (DeHart), 89, of Marietta, Georgia, passed away January 14, 2023. Ruby was born in Franklin, North Carolina, December 7, 1933 to parents, James Andrew Glen DeHart and Betty Rowland DeHart. After high school, she married the love of her life, Howard Tallent. When Howard passed in 2021, they had been married a wonderful 67 years. She worked as a General Merchandise Manager for the Winn Dixie corporation. A woman of faith Ruby dealt with life with humor and grace. She was a small woman with a strong will! Ruby was predeceased by her husband Howard; her parents; and her sister, Peggy Dills. Ruby is survived by her loving family.

