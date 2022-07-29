ajc logo
Tabor, Alva

Obituaries
1 hour ago

TABOR, III Alva

Celebration of Life Service for Mr. Alva Tabor, III will be held on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at 11:00 AM at First Congregational Church, 105 Courtland St. NE, Atlanta, GA 30303. Instate 10:00 AM. Family and friends please assemble at the church at 10:30 AM on the day of service. Mask are required for everyone attending the service. Entombment Westview Cemetery. Today, public viewing will be from 1 - 6 PM at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd., SW (404) 349-3000 www.mbfh.com.




