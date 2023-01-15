TABAKA, Donna



Donna Towers Tabaka "Cookie" passed away peacefully with her family by her side on January 12, 2023. Donna was born in Los Angeles, California on April 16, 1940. She was predeceased by her husband, Jan Phillip Tabaka.



Donna began her study of the piano at age seven. Upon graduating from high school in Indianapolis, Indiana, she began her college studies at Hanover College, where she majored in English, Music and Botany. Her deep love of music led her to transfer to the Boston Conservatory of Music where she excelled in her studies of piano, organ and voice, achieving the Dean's List in her final year. After settling in Atlanta in 1961, she joined the Atlanta Symphony Chorus as well as the Chancel Choir at First Presbyterian Church.



For nearly 40 years, she was actively involved in her beloved church, First Presbyterian Church of Atlanta. She served as an ordained elder on the Session, a member of the Chancel Choir and a regular Sunday School teacher. She was also a Disciple Course teacher and a Stephen Minister. She served on numerous task forces and committees throughout the years. Donna especially treasured her Companions in Christ study group and her wonderful friends in Circle 3. She retired as the Wedding Director.



Donna's volunteer work included, but was not limited to, The Junior League of Atlanta, The Women's Association of the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, The Decorator's Showhouse (1974 Chair), Children's Health Care of Atlanta, The Bridge (1998 Chair Ray of Hope Dinner, Board of Directors and Rainbow Award Recipient).



Donna said she always felt closer to God in her garden. She and Jan were devoted dog-lovers and adored their four Welsh Corgis.



Donna is survived by her children and their spouses, Tammy and Mike Stanton, Geoff and Hope Friedman. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Ellie Friedman and Spence Friedman. Other survivors include her sister, Mary Weese, and her husband, Larry. The family will be celebrating Donna's life in a private ceremony at the First Presbyterian Church of Atlanta. In lieu of flowers, Donna would greatly appreciate any donations be made to The First Presbyterian Church of Atlanta at 1328 Peachtree Street, NE, Atlanta, Ga. 30309.



