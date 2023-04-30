SZYMANSKI, Daniel



Daniel Robert Szymanski died peacefully in his sleep April 4, 2023, at age 97, and was reunited in Heaven with Adele Szymanski (nee Meyer), his bride of 62 years.



He is survived by children: Mary (Blair) McDougall, Susan (John) Riley, Ann (Steve Sellman and Jeff Starkman) Sellman, and Daniel (Diana) Szymanski, Jr.; grandchildren: John (Jodie), Mark and Robert (Justin Spears) McDougall, Sean (Caroline), Daniel and Margaret Riley, Carolyn (Andrew) Cole, Michael Starkman, JoAnn (Bryan) Garven, and Adele Szymanski; great-grandchildren: David and Brian Cole, and Henry Garven. Further survived by numerous loving relatives and friends.



Born in Buffalo, NY, to Clara Kuczkowski and Bruno Charles Szymanski, he was the oldest sibling to Norbert (Rita) and Esther (Fred) Kinbaum.



Being active in swimming and diving in high school, he was offered a college scholarship at the age of 16. He briefly attended Canisius College in Buffalo, NY before duty called. He proudly served his country in Asia and the South Pacific during WWII. Following his service, he attended Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) in Troy, NY.



Upon graduating from RPI with a degree in Electrical Engineering, he began his 45-year career at Motorola Electronics Company. Starting out selling two-way radios to the Chicago Police Department, he later became one of the company's first "international" sales people selling Motorola's products to the Honolulu Police Department prior to its statehood.



He continued traveling internationally, learning a number of foreign languages and absorbing differing cultures around the globe. His continued success in this arena allowed him to assist in the creation of Motorola Communications Sector International Business in 1959. He was later recognized by his peers with the title of "Mr. International" in 1982. He retired in 1995 as a corporate Vice President.



While residing in Chicago over four decades, Dan's career took him around the world. Then he and Adele retired to Sarasota, FL before settling near family in Kennesaw. Dan was a devout Catholic and proud member of the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre.



Dan's optimistic outlook and persistent attitude led him to tackle problems finding optimal solutions becoming an articulate communicator and great listener. He was a very generous, loving and devoted family man and friend, known by all in his presence for being an amateur photographer. There was never an occasion when Dan did not have camera in-hand catching every moment. Photos and accompanying notes were sent to all he captured on film.



Besides being an avid diver in his early years, he had a lifelong passion for weight lifting, physical fitness and nutrition, yet always justified indulging in a sweet treat and/or cocktail when an opportunity arose. His voracious fondness for reading non-fiction and current event books resulted in numerous bulging bookcases. His life-long love of gadgets and mastering an understanding of how things worked led him to enjoy tackling puzzles in recent years.



A special thank you to the staff and residents at Atherton Place in Kennesaw, Dan's home for the last several years, where he was independent and engaged with new-found friends.



Mass of Christian Burial will be May 12, 10:00 AM, St. Joseph Catholic Church, where Dan was a Lector and Resurrection Choir member. Monsignor John Walsh will officiate, assisted by Deacon Norm Keller. All are welcome to celebrate Dan's life. Donations would be appreciated to St. Joseph Catholic Church or St. Vincent de Paul Society, 87 Lacy St., Marietta, GA 30060.



