Szempruch, Suanne

Obituaries
1 hour ago

SZEMPRUCH, Suanne A

Suanne A. Richards Szempruch, born July 23, 1953 in Manhattan, NY, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday November 19, 2022 in Acworth, Georgia at the age of 69. Suanne was the second of two daughters to Vincent and Helen (Pospisil) Richards. Suanne was raised in North Caldwell, NJ, attended West Essex High School, graduating in 1971. Suanne attended Wittenberg University in Springfield, OH, was a member of Chi Omega sorority and made several lifelong friends with her sorority sisters. At Wittenberg she met the love of her life. Suanne and Steve were married in 1975 and had two sons. Christopher Richards Szempruch was born in 1982 and Robert Richards Szempruch in 1988. Suanne was a devoted wife and mother, had a wonderful sense of humor and a great personality. She was an accomplished golfer (with her circa 1952 putter) and enjoyed the ladies golf group at Brookstone Country Club. She and Steve were world travelers, but Suanne was always happiest on a sandy beach.

Suanne was adored by her sons and their friends who were always welcomed in her home. She was a dedicated aunt to her many nieces and nephews, never forgetting a birthday. Surviving Suanne are her husband, Steve; her sons, Chris and Robbie; her sister, Donna Richards (Greg) Park; six cousins, numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews.

There will be a celebration of Suanne's life for family and friends on Saturday, December 3 from 2-5 PM at Georgia Funeral Care, 4671 South Main St., Acworth, GA 30101. Donations in Suanne's memory may be made to the American Cancer Society.




Funeral Home Information

Georgia Funeral Care & Cremation Services

4671 S Main St

Acworth, GA

30101

