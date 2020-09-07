Szechter, Tosia

SCHNEIDER, Tosia Tosia Szechter, age 92, passed away on September 6, 2020. Born in Poland to a loving family, Tosia was the only family member to survive the Shoah. Although this loss cast a pall over her life, she fulfilled the promise to her mother to "survive and tell the world", dedicating herself to speaking about her experiences and publishing her memoir. Tosia and her beloved husband of 70 years, Alfred, built a beautiful life together in the US and raised a loving family - Tosia's proudest achievement. Tosia's caring nature, strength, ingenuity, passion, and grace were admired by all who knew her. She is survived by her sons James, George and David, and five grandchildren, Lilly, Isabel, Samuel, Benjamin, and Zachariah. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Tosia may be made to The Breman Museum or Yad VaShem. A graveside service will be held at Crest Lawn Cemetery on September 8th, at 3 PM. Due to COVID-19, the funeral is limited to immediate family only. The funeral will be live-streamed. Please refer to www.dresslerjewishfunerals.com for the link. Arrangements by Dressler's, 770-451-4999.

