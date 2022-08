SZCZEPKOWSKI, Jr., Stanley



It is with great sorrow and heavy hearts that we, The Szczepkowski Family, announce the passing of a Great Man, our father, Stanley Joseph Szczepkowski Jr. "Stan", who passed away peacefully in his home with family on August 9, 2022 at the age of 77, in Lawrenceville, GA. Services are entrusted to Wages and Sons, Gwinnett Chapel.