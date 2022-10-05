SYKES, Melody Yevette
Melody Yevette Sykes, 63, passed on September 29, 2022. Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, October 6, 2022, 6:00 PM, Meadows Chapel, 419 Flat Shoals Ave. SE, Atlanta, GA 30316. Visitation, Thursday, October 6, 4-6 PM. Meadows Mortuary, Inc., 419 Flat Shoals Ave. SE, Atlanta, GA 30316, 404-522-7478.
