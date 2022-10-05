ajc logo
X

Sykes, Melody

Obituaries
1 hour ago

SYKES, Melody Yevette

Melody Yevette Sykes, 63, passed on September 29, 2022. Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, October 6, 2022, 6:00 PM, Meadows Chapel, 419 Flat Shoals Ave. SE, Atlanta, GA 30316. Visitation, Thursday, October 6, 4-6 PM. Meadows Mortuary, Inc., 419 Flat Shoals Ave. SE, Atlanta, GA 30316, 404-522-7478.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Meadows Mortuary, Inc.

419 Flat Shoals Avenue, S.E.

Atlanta, GA

30316

https://www.meadowsmortuary.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com

The latest on Braves rookie Spencer Strider 6h ago

Invited to revisit win over Pittsburgh, Brent Key passes
9h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Republicans fear losing U.S. Senate seat as Walker’s woes mount
8h ago

Credit: Screenshot from Christian Walker's Twitter account

Who is Herschel Walker’s son, Christian?
13h ago

Credit: Screenshot from Christian Walker's Twitter account

Who is Herschel Walker’s son, Christian?
13h ago

Credit: AP

Georgia Tech needs Charlie Thomas, but targeting penalties are an issue
9h ago
The Latest

Credit: File

Clark, Betty
1h ago
Poole, Alma
1h ago
Butler, Harold
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Screenshot from Christian Walker's Twitter account

Who is Herschel Walker’s son, Christian?
13h ago
Lane closures on I-285 to stymie traffic for at least 8 months
Turned away from urgent care — and toward a big emergency room bill
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top