SYKES, Mary
Age 71, of Lithonia, passed Nov. 2, 2020. Services Pending. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes, Decatur, GA.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur
4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., SOUTH DEKALB
Credit: File
SYKES, Mary
Age 71, of Lithonia, passed Nov. 2, 2020. Services Pending. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes, Decatur, GA.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur
4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., SOUTH DEKALB