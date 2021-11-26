Switzer, Margery

SWITZER (Sisterson),



Margery



Margery Sisterson Switzer, age 87 of Smyrna, passed away Monday, November 22, 2021. A funeral service will be held 2 P.M Sunday, November 28, 2021 at the Peachtree Christian Church. Private family interment will be in Georgia National Cemetery on December 20th. Mrs. Switzer is survived by her husband Charles Dewey Switzer of Smyrna, GA, sister Anne Halsell (Glenn) and brother Bill Sisterson (Pat), her daughters Katherine Flora Switzer of Smyrna, Anne Switzer Money of Smyrna, Mary Switzer Zimmerman (Scott) of Smyrna, grandchildren Katherine Lane Hunt and Charles James Money as well as many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Those who wish may make contributions in lieu of flowers to Peachtree Christian Church – Heritage Fund (1580 Peachtree Rd. Atlanta, GA 30309) or to the Log Cabin Community Church (2699 Log Cabin Dr. Vinings GA 30339).




