Swint, Edith

SWINT (PHILLIPS), Edith Doris



Edith Doris Phillips Swint, 98, of Rome, Georgia, died Thursday, November 25, 2021, at her residence. A native of Rome, Georgia, she was born on July 11, 1923, the oldest daughter of the late Mary McCullough Phillips and Homer Bethel Phillips. Mrs. Swint received her education at Jonesboro High School and Marsh Business College, Atlanta, Georgia. She was married to the late Edgar Jewell Swint Jr., March 7, 1941. They were married for 64 years. Edith was a natural enthusiast and loved to garden and tend to her flowers. She collected rocks, Native American artifacts from her country garden, and marbles. Edith also enjoyed oil painting. She worked with her hands sewing, crocheting, and cooking. Mrs. Swint was a member of Second Avenue United Methodist Church and volunteered in the nursery and taught Sunday School. She was active in the United Methodist Women also serving as a past president. Edith was a long-time member of the Jesse Dempsey Sunday School class. She was preceded in death by her sister Martha Belle Dixon, of Irwinton, Georgia, brothers Denman Phillips of McDonough, Georgia, and Lemuel Phillips, of Jonesboro, Georgia and son Robert Lee Swint Sr., of Rome, Georgia. Mrs. Swint is survived by her daughters Sandra Swint Yeargan and Carol Swint Edwards and her husband Scott Albert Edwards of Rome, Georgia. Grandchildren Edith Yeargan Tomasetti, and her husband Lou of Atlanta, Georgia, Ed Yeargan III and his wife Stephanie of Decatur, Georgia, Robert Swint Jr, and Mary Beth Swint of Jacksonville, Florida. Great-grandchildren A.J. and Rebecca Tomasetti of Atlanta, Georgia and Leo Yeargan of Decatur, Georgia. Also surviving include numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at Second Avenue United Methodist Church Wednesday, December 1, 2021, from 11:00 AM-12:00 PM. Funeral service Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at 1:00 PM followed by a graveside service at Eastview Cemetery, Rome, Georgia with the Rev. Dr. Millie Kim officiating, Daniel's Funeral Home conducting the services. Pallbearers Ed Yeargan III, Lou Tomasetti, A.J. Tomasetti, Scott Edwards, Greg Gaston, and Randy Embree. The family requests masks for all services. The family would like to thank Heyman Hospice, Dr. Joseph Herren, Dr. Taiwanna Brown-Bolds, Camella Nedd, Anita Reynolds, and Sheila Roberts for their excellent care. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to Second Avenue United Methodist Church, 801 East Second Avenue SW, Rome, Georgia, 30161.

