Swilling, Berry

SWILLING, Jr., Berry Hughes



Berry Hughes Swilling, Jr., age 82, from Cumming, passed away on Saturday, December 5th. Berry is survived by his wife of 45 years, Kathy, daughters; Dawn Swilling (Gary), Lynn Etzel (Eric), and Jennifer Hepner (Seth), sons; Berry Swilling (SueAnn) and Matt Swilling (Melody). He is also survived by his sister, Jane Savage and his grandchildren Berry, Angelica, Graeme, Declan, Scarlett, and Liam. Berry was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who enjoyed spending as much time with his family as possible. He will be remembered for his generosity, thoughtfulness, and calm and gentle personality. Berry also enjoyed sports of all kinds and was a talented athlete himself. Watching college football on Saturdays and weekend golf outings with friends and family were among his favorite activities. He took great pride in his family and stood as a role model to all as to how be a wonderful friend, husband, father, and all around good person. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. There will be a memorial and celebration of life for close friends and family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Roswell, 770-645-1414. www.northsidechapel.com





