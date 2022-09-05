ajc logo
SWIFT, Guy

Guy Swift passed away on August 27, 2022, in Marietta, GA. He was born on January 28,1935, in Wokingham, England to Norah Tomlinson Swift and Thomas Swift.

He grew up on along the west coast of England in Burnham-on-Sea eventually earning a master's degree in aeronautical engineering from the University of Southampton.

He emigrated to the United States in 1961, where he met his wife of 50 years, Helen Caldwell. Guy and his family eventually settled in Marietta where he resided for 55 years. He was employed as an aeronautical engineer with Lockheed Martin for 33 years, retiring in 1999.

Guy was predeceased by his wife Helen. He is survived by his daughter, Jessica Richter and son-in-law, Gene of Midlothian, Va; son, Matthew Swift of Houston, TX; grandchildren Hailey and Dru Richter.

Guy was known for his keen intellect, wit, and dry British humor. As a soccer enthusiast, he coached youth soccer for several years. Guy also enjoyed gardening, as his back yard was full of flowering shrubs and a large vegetable garden.

Education was important to Guy as he tutored students at Brumby Elementary for many years. He had many other interests including following the financial markets, world events and politics. He was actively involved with the East Cobb Democrat Alliance.

The family thanks all his caregivers at Arbor Terrace of East Cobb and the nurses at Solutions for Seniors for their dedicated care over the past 3 years.

Guy will be cremated with his ashes scattered in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Hilton Head Island, where Guy and his family enjoyed wonderful vacations for over 40 years.




