Swicegood, Anthony

Anthony "Craig" Swicegood, age 72, died of natural causes on May 22, 2023 in Roswell, Georgia. Craig is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Susan Melanie Swicegood; his sisters, Janet Burke of Hattiesburg, Mississippi and Jeanette Russell of Charlotte, North Carolina; nephew Jack F. Burke of Marietta, Georgia; nephew, Allen Burke (Claire) of Atlanta, Georgia; nephew, Charles Russell (Amy) of Charlotte, North Carolina; and mother-in-law, Frances Davis of Decatur, Georgia. He was preceded in death by his parents Alan C. Swicegood and Clara Swicegood.



Craig was born on July 20, 1950 in Oakridge, Tennessee. When he was a three, his family moved to the Panama Canal Zone where they lived until 1964 when his parents moved to Lexington, North Carolina.



A man of many talents, Craig was a professional percussionist who played with orchestras and opera companies around the Southeast. He was also an accomplished performer with local big bands. After ending his career as a musician, Craig formed his CPA firm in Roswell, Georgia. He built his own computers, was a gourmet cook, an animal lover, and cat dad to many rescues throughout the years.



A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 10, 2023 from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM at Floral Hills Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 3150 Lawrenceville Highway, Tucker GA 30084.



Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.floralhillsfuneral.com for the Swicegood family. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Gandolf's Legacy Cat Rescue, a 501(c)3 organization at https://www.gofundme.com/f/gandolfs-legacy-cat-reescue.





