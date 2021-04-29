SWEETING, Max



Max Isaac Sweeting passed away peacefully, surrounded by his beloved family, on April 27, 2021 at age 23. Max attended the Amit Gar'inim School at Davis Academy from Kindergarten through eighth grade. He later graduated from Centennial High School and continued at Riverwood High School through age 22. Despite Max's many challenges, he lived life to the absolute fullest. He loved to play golf and was a three-time gold medalist in the Georgia Special Olympics Golf Skills Challenge. He was also a huge NASCAR fan, attending numerous races and meeting his favorite driver Jeff Gordon, among many others, thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Max also enjoyed playing softball in the North Metro Miracle League. Max is survived by his parents, Jill and Seth Zimmerman and David and Lisa Sweeting; sisters, Mia and Liza Zimmerman; grandparents, Ann Sweeting, Phil and Lenora Portnoy and Terry Orgel; as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins whom he loved dearly. He is preceded in death by his grandfathers, Willie Sweeting and Richard Orgel. The Sweeting family will be hosting a Celebration of Life toward the end of May. More details will follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to one of the following: Share & Care Cockayne Syndrome & TTD Network, Weinstein Hospice, Make-A-Wish Foundation. A private, graveside funeral will be held at 12:00 PM on Thursday, April 29th. The funeral will be livestreamed via Zoom. To view the livestream of the funeral and to sign the online guestbook, visit www.dresslerjewishfunerals.com. Arrangements by Dressler's, 770-451-4999.

