SWEET, Richard



Richard John Sweet of Sandy Springs, GA passed away quietly with his loving family by his side on May 17, 2021.



He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Mrs. Louise Darragh Sweet; sons and daughters-in-law, Tommy and Kristan Sweet, Bobby and Barbara Sweet; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



A private family service will be held at Arlington Memorial Park.



In lieu of flowers, the family wishes to have donations made to Wears Valley Ranch, 100 One Fine Place, Sevierville, TV 37862 or to Homestead Hospice, 10888 Crabapple Rd., Roswell, GA 30075.



