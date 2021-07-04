ajc logo
SWEET, Michael

Michael Andrew Sweet, 52, of Covington, Georgia passed away on Thursday, March 25, 2021.

Michael was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Linda Sweet; and his brother, Jim Sweet.

Michael is survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Carolyn (John) Jolly; and his brother and sister-in-law, Tom (Lori) Sweet.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the caregivers that have helped care for Michael throughout the years.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Sawnee View Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Foundation for Prader-Willi Research. www.fpwr.org.

Condolences may be expressed at www.mcdonaldandson.com.

Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home, 150 Sawnee Drive, Cumming, GA 30040 (770) 886.9899.




