SWAY, Russell E.



Russell Ervin Sway of Roswell, Georgia, age 79, passed away at home on December 20. He was born on June 2, 1943, the son of Ervin Joseph Sway and Wilma Jennette (Van Oster) Sway. Sway suffered cognitive impairment as the result of problems encountered during surgery and later was diagnosed with Alzheimer's.



Over the course of a distinguished career in Retail Architecture & Design, Sway served as Project Director for Miller Zell, Atlanta, and in 1985, he became Director of Specialty Retail Design for Walker Group/CNI, New York City. He subsequently joined Chase Manhattan Bank, New York, as Vice President of Retail Design and Marketing. He was founder and President of R. Sway Associates, a retail design consulting firm, for many years. Sway received numerous Store of the Year design awards for financial, automotive, and specialty store environments.



Sway was active in the Retail Design Institute (RDI), serving as International President, 2002-2006, then as Chairman of the Institute, 2006-2010. He was awarded the RDI Distinguished Service Award, was named "Member of the Year" twice, was a Fellow of the Institute (FRDI), and was inducted into the Retail Design Legion of Honor in 2005.



Sway was an Eagle Scout and a lifetime admirer and student of Native American arts and culture. He was known for his artistic creations in handcrafted beadwork and also for his original jewelry designs in cast gold.



He is survived by his wife, RoxAnna A. Sway; his siblings: Patricia Elizabeth (Sway) Anderson, Robert Edward Sway, Richard Earl Sway, and Mary Catherine (Sway) Denton, and their children: Robert Sway II, Michael Sway, Kathleen Sway, Elyse Sway; and grandniece, Vivien Sway. Sway will be cremated and a private celebration of life ceremony will be held at a later date.



