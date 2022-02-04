SWANSON, Doris Mildred Pettyjohn



Doris Mildred Pettyjohn Swanson, born in Talmo, GA, and a lifelong Atlanta resident, passed away on January 28, 2022. She celebrated her 93rd birthday on January 25, and was preceded in death by her parents, Claud and Estelle Buffington Pettyjohn; her three brothers, Paul, Robert, and Harold Sr. Pettyjohn; her two sisters, Vivian Hepner and Evelyn Lewallen; as well as her eldest son, David Swanson. Her husband, Charles Swanson passed away only eleven days prior after 65 years of marriage, and she is survived by her children, Tim (Teresa) and Keith (Vesna); grandsons Zachary (Cheyenne), Bo, Nathan, Raymond, Grady; and granddaughters, Darcy, Vesna Jr. and Niki; great-grandchildren, Cinna and Leilani, as well as the family's dedicated and compassionate caregiver Leslie Brown at her side. Doris was a wife, mom, sister, aunt and a friend to many. After graduation from Chamblee High, she worked as an executive secretary at Sears, Roebuck and Co. for many years before dedicating her life as a mother and homemaker. She and her husband were Charter and lifelong members of Briarcliff Baptist Church where she was a committed disciple of Christ for decades. She will be remembered as a selfless, thoughtful and a fashionable elegant lady, and will be missed by many. A memorial time is planned in the spring.

